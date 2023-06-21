CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A group wants to open discussions with Charleston city leaders regarding a new home for the John C. Calhoun monument that once towered over Marion Square downtown.

The American Heritage Association (AHA) presented a letter to Mayor John Tecklenburg and members of the city council during a Tuesday night meeting inviting them to open dialogue regarding finding a new home for the monument, which has been secured in storage since its removal in the summer of 2020.

“This June 24th will mark three years since the monument’s partial destruction and removal from public view. The time has come to resolve this issue and find a permanent home for what is left of this significant piece of Charleston’s historic and artistic inheritance,” said AHA president Brett Barry in his letter.

The group essentially wishes to re-erect the statue at a state park in the Charleston area.

“Though no formal reply by members of council was given at the meeting, the AHA is hopeful that a majority of council members will engage in meaningful dialogue to work towards a solution,” the group said.

AHA has filed lawsuits against the city claiming the mayor and city leaders violated laws that would protect the statue and have made numerous calls to return the statue to the park or another public venue.

Now, the AHA leaders hope the matter can be resolved through a “good faith discussion” this summer.

The South Carolina State Museum said in February 2022 that it was collaborating with the city on an “extended loan agreement” for the Calhoun statue and preserved portions of the monument.