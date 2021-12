NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 11th annual Wheelchair Ramp Blitz happened across the Lowcountry on Friday.

More than 100 Greystar Real Estate team members came together to build ramps at homes for those with disabilities so that could have a safer way to enter and exit their homes.

Operation Home serves more than 500 tri-county families.

They collaborate with many area nonprofit organizations, home rehabilitation facilities, and social service agencies to get the ramps built.