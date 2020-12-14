Groups calling for “immediate resignation” of Charleston city councilman Harry Griffin

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several civil rights and activist groups are calling for the immediate resignation of Charleston city councilman Harry Griffin.

It comes amid a fury of backlash over Griffin’s alleged support of divisive groups. He was recently billed as a keynote speaker and provided support for a rally that was attended by the “Proud Boys” and other right-leaning groups in downtown Charleston earlier this month.

Griffin has been very outspoken towards the city of Charleston since the May 30 riots.

Local clergy, civil rights leaders, and concerned citizens of Charleston are collectively calling on local elected leaders in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties to denounce all hate groups and white supremacist organizations coming into their cities and jurisdictions.

In a press release Monday, the groups noted an on-going petition which has garnered more than 5,000 signatures calling for the immediate resignation of Charleston City Councilmember Harry Griffin.

Griffin was recently removed from the City of Charleston’s Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation. A special commission was created in June of 2020 to focus on the creation of measurable outcomes, promotion of greater accountability, and coordination of community-wide efforts to achieve racial equity in the community.

Members from the NAACP, National Action Network, Black Lives Matter, The United Front and local leaders, clergy, and elected officials will deliver a statement Tuesday afternoon at Charleston City Hall.