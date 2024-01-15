NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An inaugural Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade will take place Monday afternoon in North Charleston.

The Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith Center, a nonprofit group working to prevent gun violence, and other various community advocacy groups announced plans to honor the life and legacy of Dr. with a parade and rally in North Charleston.

The parade will begin at 3:00 p.m. and its route includes about a mile stretch of Rivers Avenue beginning at the intersection of Reynolds Avenue to the old K-Mart parking lot (3517 Rivers Ave.) where a short rally will take place.

“By highlighting the life of Dr King, we hope that his tireless efforts to promote social change will inspire our citizens to actively and intentionally get involved in creating a more inclusive, safe, harmonious society,” organizers said in a news release.

The groups hope that by holding the parade in the afternoon, attendees will be able to also attend the YWCA’s annual parade in downtown Charleston as well.

“Although we will continue to support the annual parade in downtown Charleston, now is the time for North Charleston’s children and its citizens to see that we have so much to be proud of within our own city boundaries,” said organizers.

At the rally, organizers say guests will hear from motivational youth speakers, and community speakers, and hear “civil rights-themed music.”