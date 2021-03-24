Groups to provide meals for hundreds of local students during spring break

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Local groups are gearing up to feed hundreds of students during spring break.

The Humanities Foundation, Charleston Water System and local leaders are partnering to for a food distribution event at Folly Road Church of Christ next month.

Organizers say the goal is to feed 500 to 700 children during spring break in April.

It comes following the success of another food distribution event that happened at the church on March 22nd.

A specific date and time have not yet been announced. Keep checking counton2.com for updates.