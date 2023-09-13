CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Coastal Community Foundation (CCF) and its affiliate organizations announced Wednesday a partnership to abolish more than $4 million in regional medical debt.

It’s thanks in part to a donation to RIP Medical Debt, a national nonprofit whose goal is to strengthen communities by lowering the financial burden of medical debt.

The nonprofit buys medical debt in bulk at a steep discount to eliminate debt for people living four times or below the federal poverty level or with debts that are 5% or more of their annual income.

Officials with Coastal Community Foundation say the donation will eliminate debt for those who are eligible within its nine-county footprint including Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, and Georgetown.

“Medical debt can be devastating,” said CCF President and CEO Darrin Goss. “At CCF we are dedicated to creating more opportunities for economic mobility in our region. We are proud to come together with our affiliate organizations and relieve this financial burden for members of our community.”

Organizers say thanks to the $33,717 donation from CCF and its affiliates, $3.14 million in medical debt will be erased in this first round of relief.

Additional debt relief will follow with the remaining donated funds as RIP Medical Debt acquires more debt in the region. “This will likely be an additional $1 million in face value medical debt relief,” added CCF officials.

Recipients of debt relief are source-based, meaning medical debt erasure cannot be requested; however, it is based on which qualifying debts the nonprofit can acquire. Recipients will be notified via mail if their debt has been abolished with a branded envelope.

Coastal Community Foundation’s affiliate organizations included in this initiative include Waccamaw Community Foundation, Frances P. Bunnelle Foundation, and the Jewish Endowment Foundation of South Carolina.