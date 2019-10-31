Guide to a safe and happy night of Trick-or-Treating

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Little ghosts and goblins will hit neighborhood streets Thursday evening for trick-or-treating! But a night of Halloween fun should come with an extra dose of caution.

Before heading out the door, police say to take some time to review a few safety tips with your children.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department suggest having children carry flashlights or glowsticks as they head out to collect their candy.

They also recommend only trick-or-treating in well-lit neighborhoods that you are familiar with and only go to homes that have a porch light turned on.

Tell your children not to eat any treats until they return home, or you inspect the candy or snacks.

Remember: there is safety in numbers, so it’s best to travel in groups.

“You want to make sure that you travel in groups, you want to make sure that you are watching out for traffic, that you don’t go to any places you are not sure of… you want to go places that you are familiar with; family, friends within your neighborhood,” said OFC Fred Mallett with the Charleston Police Dept.

Law enforcement recommends trick-or-treating with your child, but if they are mature enough to go unsupervised, tell them to go with a group of friends and to stick to familiar, well-lit neighborhoods and watch for cars as they cross roadways.

Finally, make sure your costume does not drag on the group and that you can clearly see out of your mask if you are wearing one.