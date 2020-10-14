Gullah Geechee Chamber of Commerce backing sale of Santee Cooper

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State lawmakers are deciding whether to sell the Santee Cooper after it abandoned the nuclear reactor project north of Columbia.

The Gullah Geechee Chamber of Commerce is backing the sale of the state-owned utility to Next-Era. The group says Next-Era has a better record of including minorities than Santee Cooper.

“They have won multiple awards for the three decades of innovative diversity and inclusion practices. They are not just for show, their minority employees are active participants in decision making monthly working groups,” said Marilyn Hemingway.

The chamber also says Next-Era plans to recruit interns, and future employees, from historically black colleges and universities.