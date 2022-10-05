NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston recovered seven firearms while responding to a ‘shots fired’ call this week.

Officers were dispatched to English Street just before 8:00 p.m. Tuesday where they found one building and two vehicles that had been struck by gunfire.

“It was learned that suspects may have run into one of the apartments across the street,” said NCPD.

Officers secured a search warrant for the apartment and seized seven firearms and 76.8 grams of marijuana during the investigation.

A 17-year-old was charged with five counts of possession of a firearm by a person under 18 and possession of a stolen firearm.