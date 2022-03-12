MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Strong, gusty winds will continue to impact much of the Lowcountry behind a cold front that passed through the region early Saturday morning.

Winds associated with the storm system knocked out power to thousands of customers across the tri-county. It also caused law enforcement to shut down the Don Holt and Wando Bridges because of several incidents along I-526.

Winds toppled containers on at least three 18-wheelers; one of the containers flipped over the side of the Wando Bridge into the water below after totaling a Charleston PD cruiser.

The storm cleared out as it pushed off the coast around 9:30 a.m., with rain drying up for most people even earlier in the morning. But the gusty winds will remain an issue throughout the afternoon.

Additional power outages are not out of the question.

Temperatures will also continue to drop throughout the day. A widespread hard freeze is expected Saturday night, even along the beaches.