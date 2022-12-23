CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Expect windy conditions with gusts around 40 – 45 mph throughout the day Friday as an arctic front moves across the Lowcountry.

Be prepared for minor wind damage and power outages due to gusty winds.

Temperatures in the 50s Friday morning will begin to drop steadily through into the mid to upper 30s in the afternoon. But they will plummet into the teens across much of the area this evening and during the overnight hours — even approaching record levels. We may even match the record low of 16 degrees in some areas which was set back in 1989.

Wind gusts will make it feel even colder as that arctic air arrives. A wind chill advisory will be in effect across the Lowcountry from 7:00 p.m. Friday through 11:00 a.m. Saturday — wind chills as low as zero will be felt far inland to as low as five degrees near the coast.

Wind chill is what the air temps feel like to you. It is a combination of cold temperatures and wind blowing across exposed skin. “The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken,” said forecasters with the National Weather Service.

“Sunny, breezy, and very cold this weekend with highs only near freezing Saturday. Overnight lows will be in the teens and twenties again Christmas morning followed by highs in the 30s,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

