Gyms and fitness studios reopen with new protocols

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Monday, close contact businesses around the Lowcountry and the state were allowed to open back up, including gyms.

The Works in downtown Charleston had been closed for almost exactly two months, but owner Sarah Frick says during that time, they were focused on coming up with a plan so they could safely reopen.

“Through this whole experience, the past eight weeks or so, we have just taken the time to really pay attention to what needs to be done, where are the concerns, how easy does this spread.” Sarah Frick, Owner/Founder of The Works

Frick says keeping her customers six feet apart is just the start of social distancing at The Works.

“We are not doing any rentals, so no rental mats, no classes that use any sorts of equipment, we usually have towels and blocks, we are not doing any of that stuff.” Sarah Frick, Owner/Founder of The Works

Other measures being taken, all doors are left open, and people are not permitted to chat before or after class. While these changes have taken a little adjusting to get used to, clients are very excited to be back among their tight knit community.



“I was getting like an influx of text messages, just of people who are really grateful to be back, and to be able to do what they love safely.” Sarah Frick, Owner/Founder of The Works

Gyms are just one of the latest businesses to re-open. It has been a complicated process for business owners and local leaders, getting to the point where they feel like they can safely reopen.

At an emergency City Council meeting Monday night, Charleston Chief of Police Luther Reynolds says authorites are assisiting where they can, but local businesses have really taken ownership over the response.



“There are businesses that have gone through so much, and sacrificed so much, to do this so well.” Chief Luther Reynolds, Charleston PD

