Halloween retailers in Charleston say ‘buy costumes early’ due to shipping delays

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – We’re less than three weeks away from Halloween and if you haven’t already bought a costume owners say a supply shortage could make it hard to get what you’re looking for.

Halloween is a time where anyone and everyone can be someone else… at least for one night.

Giles Taylor, who has worked at Hocus Pocus for 45 years, says the spirit of Halloween is “like we grow up, but we don’t grow old.”

He’s encouraging shoppers to buy their costumes early this year.

“The first of the month everybody is kind of getting ideas. They don’t know where they’re going to go. They don’t know what kind of party and because everything is so much up in the air with this pandemic,” said Giles.

Experts say global shipping delays caused by the pandemic and staffing shortages are expected to worsen for the holiday season and it’s impacting almost everyone.

“It goes from a port then it has to go to the wholesaler. They have to take inventory of it. Then it has to turn around and be reshipped to dispersed to the retailers, so it’s kind of a quite a lot of process going on that’s what’s slowing things down,” said Giles, but businesses are still hopeful that the holidays will bring in some business.

“I think it’s going to be great. Keep my fingers crossed,” said Giles.

From wigs to werewolves. This Halloween there’s a little something for everyone.