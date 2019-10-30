Halloween safety: be aware of sex offenders in your neighborhood

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Halloween is around the corner, which means parents will be taking their kids out to different houses to gather some candy.

The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services wants to make sure everyone remains safe and comfortable on Halloween night.

They enacted a curfew for offenders under its supervision for a sex offense.

The curfew will be effective from 5:30 PM until 9:00 PM statewide on Thursday, October 31.

Sex offenders are not allowed to have lights on outside their houses; distribute candy; participate in Halloween parties or carnivals and they must stay in their homes and not go into the street.

Before you take your kids out for trick-or-treating and be aware of sex offenders in your area by going to the sex offender registry online and following these simple steps:

Agree to the terms and conditions

Search for your address in their database

When the distance you want covered is selected, a map will appear where you can where sex offenders are located in your area

No need to worry parents, with the help of law enforcement, this year should be a safe and fun Halloween for your children.