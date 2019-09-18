Halls Chophouse officially opens Wednesday in Nexton Square

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Steak lovers, rejoice! The newest Halls Chophouse location officially opens on Wednesday.

The steakhouse, which offers wet and dry-aged beef among other options, is located on Brighton Park Boulevard in Nexton Square.

The interior design mirrors the restaurant’s flagship King Street location with a long, sweeping, 16-seat bar on the left and a grand, blue-carpeted staircase to the second-floor dining on the right.

The walls are filled with original paintings and sculpture from Halls collection of South Eastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE) art.

“We’re so proud to be in the Nexton/Summerville community and be part of the fabric in this vibrant, new, developing area,” said proprietor Tommy Hall. “It’s a great opportunity for our brand to grow and, more importantly, to internally grow career opportunities for our team members.”

Halls Chophouse location in Nexton will open every day at 4:00 p.m. for cocktails with dinner service beginning at 5:00 p.m., and features live music.

“We will work very hard to provide the same outstanding hospitality and excellent dining experience that our customers have come to expect from Halls since 2008,” said Hall. “Like our Charleston restaurant, we want the Nexton Steakhouse, to be that special place where families and groups come to celebrate their special occasions.”

The Nexton culinary team will be directed by Executive Chef Daniel Kane, who has been with HMG for over seven years. The menu will feature Allen Brothers hand-selected and custom-cut meats flown in from Chicago.

Halls Chophouse, which is family-owned, is also located in Greenville, Columbia on King Street in Charleston.