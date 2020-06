CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Halls Chophouse has temporarily closed due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in South Carolina.

According to their Facebook page, the restaurant has tested all of their employees and will begin the closure immediately.

They apologized for the inconvenience but said they must put the safety of their customers and employees first.

They also ask for the public to join them in wearing masks, washing their hands, and practicing social distancing.