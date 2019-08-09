Hanahan-based ambulance company forced to pay more than $200K in back wages

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – A private ambulance service based here in the Lowcountry has been forced to pay more than $200,000 in back wages to 89 employees.

The Department of Labor said MedTrust Medical Transport, LLC, which operated as MedTrust Ambulance Service, violated federal overtime requirements.

Investigators found the company applied for an exemption from the FLSA’s overtime requirements incorrectly for many employees that the employer paid fixed salaries every biweekly pay period.

Employees worked alternating workweeks of 48 and 72 hours, and the employer did not pay overtime due to the misapplied exemption.

Investigators with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found the employees’ schedules did not meet the criteria for the exemption to apply, and that the employer owed overtime for any hours employees worked over 40 in a workweek.

Guaranteed payments that are meant to include regular and overtime pay often fail to comply with the law and can result in significant back wage liabilities,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Jamie Benefiel. “The U.S. Department of Labor encourages all employers to reach out to us for information on how to comply with the law. These mistakes can be avoided.”