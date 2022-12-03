HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Hanahan Exchange Club’s annual Christmas parade is set to impact traffic on Saturday.
The parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. from Hanahan High School.
The following road closures will be in effect for the event:
- Murray Drive at Brookside to Yeamans Hall Road
- Belvedere Drive/Belvedere Court and adjoining streets
- Loftis Drive/Avalon area
- Yeamans Hall Road at Loftis Road
- Yeamans Hall Road and adjoining streets
- Yeamans Hall Road and Murray Drive
The Hanahan Police Department says road closures will be in effect for two hours. As the parade clears, side streets along the parade route will re-open.