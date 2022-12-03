HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Hanahan Exchange Club’s annual Christmas parade is set to impact traffic on Saturday.

via Hanahan Police Department

The parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. from Hanahan High School.

The following road closures will be in effect for the event:

Murray Drive at Brookside to Yeamans Hall Road

Belvedere Drive/Belvedere Court and adjoining streets

Loftis Drive/Avalon area

Yeamans Hall Road at Loftis Road

Yeamans Hall Road and adjoining streets

Yeamans Hall Road and Murray Drive

The Hanahan Police Department says road closures will be in effect for two hours. As the parade clears, side streets along the parade route will re-open.