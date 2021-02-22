Hanahan PD collects speed data after community complaints in Tanner Plantation community

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Hanahan Police Department says it has received numerous complaints about speeding on Crossbill Trial in the Tanner Plantation community, but data shows the number of speeding vehicles is relatively low.

After receiving community complaints over the past few months, the department deployed its Stealth Stat – a traffic collection device – on Crossbill Trail at Seastar Lane (near the amenity center) to collect data on an increase in speeders.

They say data that was collected on 10,561 vehicles between February 12, 2021, and February 18, 2021, shows 89.14 % were travelling at or below 25 MPH, 9.3% were travelling between 26-30 MPH, 1.4 % were travelling between 31-35 MPH, and .14% of the vehicles were travelling more than 36 MPH.

Hanahan Police Department

“This data is consistent with data that has been collected from other parts of the city by the same device,” the agency said. “Even though the percentage of vehicles speeding is relatively low, we take any vehicle speeding in a residential neighborhood seriously.”

The Hanahan Police Department said it will monitor the area and do what it can to further reduce the percentages of vehicles speeding on Crossbill Trail and other areas in the city.