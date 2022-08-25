CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An investigation to locate a missing child out of the Hanahan area is in progress and police released new information on the search.

Lieutenant Cassie Brooks with the Hanahan Police Department told News 2 exclusively that authorities are looking at the situation as a “custodial kidnapping,” however they are awaiting confirmation from Berkeley County courts.

Authorities are searching for Lilian Constine who police believe is with suspect – her father – Christopher Constine.

Lilian Constine via Hanahan Police Department

Christopher Constine via Hanahan Police Department

Police initially responded to a domestic assault in the Hanahan area Wednesday, and after the assault, the suspect fled the area and headed to North Charleston then Downtown Charleston where a chase began and ended near Hampton Park.

The investigation involves multiple agencies including Hanahan Police, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Charleston and North Charleston Police departments, Brooks said.

“We are currently looking, we put K-9s on the ground last night to try and locate the child as well, all over the place, we’re knocking on doors.”

Lilian’s location is unknown at this time and warrants are out for the suspect. Police do not believe Lilian is hurt.

Editor’s Note: This is an active investigation. Count on 2 as we learn more.