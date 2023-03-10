HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD)- A Hanahan woman is facing charges in connection with Medicare fraud, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced Friday.

Jasmine Lucas, 27, is accused of submitting false and fraudulent claims for payment to the S.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ Medicaid program while working for an in-home care company.

According to authorities, Lucas allegedly forged signatures on fraudulent time sheets for services that were never provided to a Medicaid beneficiary who lived in Charleston County.

Lucas was arrested on March 10 and charged with forgery of less than $10,000 and medical assistance provider fraud.

If convicted, she faces up to eight years in prison.

The case was investigated by the South Carolina Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.