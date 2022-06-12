CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry locals can get a “Taste of Texas” at the Charleston Cruise Ship Terminal on Sunday.

Texas A&M University at Galveston is bringing a bit of Texas to Charleston with a Texas-inspired festival.

Guests can look forward to barbecue, ice cream, face painting, and more dockside activities.

A Taste of Texas will feature a 540 ft. training ship, TS Kennedy.

TS Kennedy housed 200 Texas A&M Maritime Academy cadets, faculty, and staff who departed Galveston, TX on May 29 for a two-month training course to receive their U.S. Coast Guard license.

The ship serves as a living laboratory where cadets earn experience in ship navigation and attend classes onboard.

Festival guests are encouraged to arrive early to secure a time to tour the boat.

The event is set from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Closed-toe shoes are required.