CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – City of Charleston leaders will observe the National Day of Prayer Thursday at Westminster Presbyterian Church.

The one-hour observance is open to the public with Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg giving the official “Call to Observance” Westminster pastor Rev. Dr. Daniel Smoak and associate pastor Rev. Melissa Long will give the “Call to Worship.”

Assistant Fire Chief Dr. David Griffin and joint honor guard of the police and fire departments will lead a Presentation of Colors and the Pledge of Allegiance to open the service.

The observance will have prayers focused on faith and fellowship, health and wellness, human rights and social justice, economic prosperity, and peace in Ukraine given by Charleston church leaders.

Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds will also give a prayer for public safety.

The observance starts at 9:15 a.m.

Westminster Presbyterian Church is located at 1157 Sam Rittenburg Boulevard.