CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – National Day of Prayer will be observed in the City of Charleston Thursday at Washington Square Park.

The half-hour observance is open to the public with Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg giving the official “Call to Observance,” followed by a performance of “Amazing Grace” by Charleston Opera Theater’s Saudra Deathos.

There will be prayers by area clergy including Reverend Eric. S.C. Manning of Mother Emanuel A.M.E. Church, Rev. John Pharis of City Church of Charleston, Rev. Dr. Marshall Blalock of First Baptist Church of Charleston, Rev. Eleanora Ellington of Wesley United Methodist Church, and Rabbi Yossi Refson of the Center of Jewish Life Chabad of Charleston.

The observance starts at 11:30 a.m. and will be held at 80 Broad Street.