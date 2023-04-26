CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is hosting a job fair Wednesday, offering over 80 openings within the city.

Representatives from various departments will be present to give information to applicants on specific openings from 12:00 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Full and part-time positions available include groundskeepers, recreation specialists, tree maintenance technicians, trade technicians, and more.

There are also seasonal offerings for summer camps, sports instructors, and lifeguards.

Internships are available for high school and college students who can work 20 hours per week for eight weeks. Internship applicants must be at the least age of 15 by May 15 to apply.

Candidates will be able to complete applications on-site.

Two-hour parking will be validated for attendees who park in the Gaillard Center Parking Garage, located at 33 Alexander Street.

Click here to register.