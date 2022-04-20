CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston will host a job fair for full-time, part-time, and seasonal job seekers Tuesday at the Gaillard Center.

The job fair will have over 20 booths with representatives from departments within the city sharing information about their job duties.

On-the-spot interviews for vacant positions will be offered by department staff as well.

Applicants are encouraged to have updated resumes to bring along to the job fair to present to city representatives.

City officials say that there are currently 80 full-time, and part-time job openings and over 100 seasonal job openings.

Seasonal openings include positions at summer camps, Charleston Tennis Center, city pools, and openings for recreation leaders, tennis instructors, and lifeguards. Seasonal applicants must be 16 years of age by May 30.

Internships for youth and college-aged students are available for those interested in working 20-hours per week for eight weeks. Those candidates must be 15 years old by May 30.

Computers will be at the job fair for those interested in completing an application during the event.

Three-hour parking vouchers can be picked up during registration. Parking is available at 33 Alexander Street.

The job fair will run from noon until 4 p.m.