NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry brewery will host a pride event celebrating people with disabilities.

Disability Pride will be held at Holy City Brewing starting at 5 p.m.

The event is a moment to celebrate the countless achievements and values of all people with disabilities.

Charleston will be one of the few cities in the U.S. to recognize Disability Pride, despite the vast population of those with disabilities. To this day, no other state has officially observed the month at the national level.

The event will have live music and entertainment, including performances by HEART, the Pluff Mud String Band, and Holy City Hotfoot. There will also be games, and guest speakers including Ms. Wheelchair South Carolina USA, Ashley Lawrence.

The event is free and open to the public of all ages.

Disability Pride Month in Charleston is held each July.

For more information, visit disabilitypridesc.org