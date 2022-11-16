CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A pre-opening worship service will be held Wednesday for the International African American Museum.

Bishop Michael Curry will preside over the service at Mount Moriah Baptist Church in North Charleston as well as the “Blessing of the Water and Sacred Ground” ceremony ahead of the museum’s opening.

During the service, Bishop Curry will give words of inspiration and empowerment to the Lowcountry community and beyond.

The pre-opening service, which is open to the public, will be followed by an invite-only blessing ceremony which will be held at the site of the museum.

The pre-opening service starts at 6 p.m.

Those interested in attending in-person or online can register here.