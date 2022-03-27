CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Experience authentic Latin culture here in the Lowcountry at Latin Taste of Charleston.

Hoffman Law Firm and Latin Groove Entertainment will host Latin Taste of Charleston March 27 at the Exchange Park in Ladson from 1 – 7 p.m.

The event features food, dance exhibitions, and music from Venezuela, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Argentina, Cuba, and Columbia.

This family friendly event will also offer a Kids’ Zone and craft area.

Purchase tickets at www.latingroovecharleston.com/latin-taste-of-charleston