CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Cajun Festival is back at James Island County Park.

If you’re feeling that Louisiana flavor, come on out for a full day of Cajun and Creole food, music from the bayou, family activities, and more.

The festival will feature local and regional restaurants, caterers, and food trucks cooking up a wide offering of foods including jambalaya, alligator, etouffee, andouille sausage, and crawfish.

There will also be a line-up of entertainment full of non-stop music performances.

Admission is $15 per person with children ages 12 and under admitted free.

Outside alcohol, coolers, and pets are prohibited.

The event kicks off at 12 p.m.