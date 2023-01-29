CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One of the world’s largest oyster festivals is happening Sunday at Boone Hall Plantation.

A favorite for Charlestonians, The Annual Lowcountry Oyster Festival returns for its 39th year.

The event will have over 45,000 pounds of oysters, shucking and eating contests, beer, wine, and cocktails, and plenty of other food options from local food trucks and restaurants.

“Every year at the Lowcountry Oyster Festival, we have the pleasure of welcoming friends, family and visitors to celebrate one of our region`s most beloved culinary traditions, and we expect this year to among the most memorable,” shares Charleston Restaurant Foundation President, Jonathan Kish. “The Charleston Restaurant Foundation is proud to host this essential Charleston event featuring excellent musical acts, elevated food offerings and more surprises in store.”

There will also be activities for kids including a “Pluff-a-Pallooza,” bubble therapy, wall climbing, cookie decorating, and much more.

No outside food and beverages, coolers, or pets are allowed into the event. Oyster knives and gloves will be available for purchase.

The festival is happening between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.