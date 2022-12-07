MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – On Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, Patriots Point is hosting a memorial service Wednesday honoring South Carolinians who lost their lives in the 1941 Japanese attack.

The service, starting at 11 a.m. on the USS Yorktown, will feature a wreath-laying, tolling of a bell, and a gun salute.

Patriots Point will also host a “Life and Legacy” blood drive with The Blood Connection from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors who donate blood will be given a $20 e-gift card and free parking in the museum lot. In addition, donors will be entered into a raffle for a five-night vacation in Myrtle Beach and a $500 Airbnb gift card.

To make an appointment to donate blood, visit thebloodconnection.org.