CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Holy City Farmers Market will return to Firefly Distillery this Saturday.

The pop-up market will feature over 20 vendors for guests to shop from – starting at noon until 4 p.m.

Guests can also enjoy live music along with a tour of the History Room to see the distillation and bottling process.

Food trucks will be on location with a full bar.

The market will happen every Saturday through November.