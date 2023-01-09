NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive Monday in North Charleston.

The blood drive is happening at Crews Chevrolet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Donors will receive a $10 e-certificate to a store of their choice, a pint of Culver’s Frozen Custard, and a complimentary certificate for an oil change, tire rotation, safety inspection, fluid top-off, battery check from Crews Chevrolet.

Those interested in participating can register at redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code “CREWS.”

Walk-ins are welcome, however, appointments are preferred.

Crews Chevrolet is located at 8199 Rivers Avenue.