CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 2023 season of Spoleto Festival USA kicks off Friday.

Recognized as the nation’s premier performing arts event, Spoleto Festival USA is bringing over 100 events showcasing 17 days of performances by esteemed artists for its 47th season.

The festival will feature renowned artists including Tony Award winner Denis O’Hare performing a one-man tour de force in An Iliad, jazz legends Henry Threadgill and Abdullah Ibrahim, Charleston’s own Quentin Baxter performing with his quintet, Grammy-winning bluegrass trio Nickel Creek, and much more.

A full schedule of events and locations can be found here.

Spoleto organizers also introduced its new “Pay What You Will” ticket pricing program, allowing for a more affordable experience of the event for newer audiences. Pay What You Will tickets can be accessed here.

Spoleto Festival USA begins Friday, May 26 and runs through June 11.

Tickets can be purchased here.