NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The popular golf entertainment leader is set to open its North Charleston venue Friday, January 20.

Topgolf is opening its 87th location in North Charleston, just outside Tanger Outlets on International Boulevard.

The new location near the Charleston Area Convention Center has 75 climate-controlled hitting bays on two levels with interactive games for players to “take aim” at on-field targets and score points based on the game of their choice.

In addition, players can also enjoy a mini-golf course, a full-service restaurant, and top-shelf drinks.

“Charleston is an ideal community for Topgolf – it has a fun, vibrant culture with people seeking new and exciting experiences,” said Topgolf Chief Operating Officer Gen Gray. “We’ve been eager to bring our style of play to Charleston and are excited to offer a place where people can have fun and not take themselves too seriously.”

The North Charleston location is the third Topgolf venue in South Carolina behind Greenville and Myrtle Beach.

Topgolf Charleston is located at 5000 Topgolf Way.