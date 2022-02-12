Happening today: Wine and Chocolate Stroll at Magnolia Plantation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Take a drive to Magnolia Plantation for the Annual Wine and Chocolate: Around The World happening Saturday afternoon.

The Annual Wine and Chocolate Stroll offers locals and visitors a taste of chocolate from different places around the globe complemented with great-tasting wine.

Attendees can take a stroll through eight different “countries,” with live music, in the beautiful garden along the Ashley River.

Each “country” features a locally themed wine, beer, and dessert pairing.

The event starts at 1 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.