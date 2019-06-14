Happy 3rd birthday, Freddie! Child fighting leukemia gets a birthday surprise

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Remember Freddie? Earlier this week we told you about the 2-year old who will be celebrating his birthday at MUSC, but a lot changes in a day due to birthday surprises.

Freddie Taylor has down syndrome and has been fighting leukemia at the Medical University of South Carolina since January. He is currently going through his second round of treatment.

“He has a lot of stuff stacked against him at times and he just keeps going and wakes up with a smile,” Freddie’s mom, Joanne Taylor said.

Freddies’s parents learned he had leukemia in January. Friday is his 3rd birthday and his parents thought he would be in the hospital on his special day.

“It was really hard for us because I didn’t know how exactly we were going to have his birthday party in there,” Joanne said.

However, the Taylor’s were in for a special surprise. Thursday, Freddie’s doctors did some labs and saw that his numbers were in good shape, so he received the ultimate birthday gift. Freddie and his family were told he was well enough to go home.

“I was really happy and relieved,” Joanne said.

Freddie’s dad said he was also relieved because it means he can spend more time with his son.

“I work so sometimes it’s hard going all the way to the hospital, so I am happy he is home so I can spend more time with him,” Fred Taylor said.

Freddie’s family and friends gave him the ultimate birthday boy treatment. Friday morning the Charleston Fire Department delivered a birthday card and picked Freddie up for a ride in the fire truck. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s office and the Charleston County Sheriff’s office also stopped by.

Last week, Freddie’s family reached out to News 2 after Freddie asked for people to send him cards and games for his birthday. Well, Freddie got that and a lot more. Joanne says people from across the country have sent cards and gifts.

“I just can’t believe that people sent all this stuff,” she said. “I actually thought it would South Carolina cards and local cards. It’s not only the gifts and the cards, I’ve gotten emails, phone calls from all over. It’s unbelievable.

HAPPY 3rd BIRTHDAY FREDDIE 🎉



Freddie is a happy, loving and strong 3yr old who’s fighting Leukemia. 2 days ago Freddie’s parents thought he’d spend his bday at MUSC. BUT LOOK- Freddie’s home being showered with love and gifts.



Watch his story on @WCBD at 4,5 &6 #chsnews pic.twitter.com/14HLJtgzBB — Deanne Roberts (@DeanneWCBD) June 14, 2019

Although, Freddie is battling a lot, he is still smiling and his family is staying strong.

“I think we all just lean on each other and Freddie’s been so good. He always has a smile on his face and he’s a really strong kid,” Joanne said.

Freddie’s fight is not over just yet. He will go back to MUSC next Wednesday for more testing and will soon enter his third round of treatment.

We’re sure he would still love to receive a card of encouragement.

Cards can be sent directly to Freddie at:

Pack n mail C/O Team Freddie

1608 Camp Road

Charleston, SC 29412

For more information, check out “Team Freddie” on Facebook.