Happy Read Across America Day!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – March 2nd is recognized as the annual Read Across America Day!

Read Across America Day began in 1998 by the National Education Association and is the largest celebration of reading in the country.

The holiday is set to help promote and encourage reading in children and teens, but also everyone including adults.

The day also honors Dr. Seuss who was born on March 2, 1904.

News 2 wants you to share with us pictures of you and your family reading your favorite books today. Take a picture and tags us @WCBDNews2 on all social media!