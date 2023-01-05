The Goose Creek boys are currently ranked 2nd in the state. (WCBD)

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – To equate the sport of basketball to a garden, if you continue to love and nurture your seeds, soon they will grow.

“We have a bunch of seniors who’ve been in the program since 6th grade in some capacity. And we take pride in investing in young people,” said Goose Creek Boys Basketball Head Coach Blake Hall.

The Goose Creek program is on fertile ground.

At 15-1 this season, a strong bond led by nine seniors has helped the Gators blossom.

“This year’s team has a lot of talent and we have a lot of chemistry together, so I just think all that blends together,” senior wing Daunte Taylor said.

All of the Creeks hard work has the Gators ranked number two in the state.

But they aren’t worried about anyone’s opinion but their own.

“So, we just like to put forth a lot of effort and play hard and remember that if we’re getting better on the court then it will take care of itself,” said senior guard Elijah Dates.

Coach Hall has been watching over his crop of talent for over a decade in charge.

The results have come over time.

“The instant gratification today and age that we’re in we want results quickly. A lot of coaches might get frustrated, I don’t have players yet,” said Hall. Well just pour into those players as middle schoolers. Take the time invest in them and I think you’ll see the fruits of your labor,”