CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Harris Teeter is looking to hire hundreds of new associates at all retail locations through a hiring event Thursday.

Harris Teeter is ready to fill full- and part-time retail positions including clerks, bakery clerks, baggers, as well as hourly and salaried leadership positions.

“We are eager to welcome new associates to the Harris Teeter family who will help us live our purpose to enrich lives,” said Lauren Furr, Director of Learning and Development & Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. “We are excited to hire full-time and part-time associates who are seeking a career with a purpose.”

The hiring event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all locations.

Those interested in applying for a job with Harris Teeter should visit the store’s customer service desk.