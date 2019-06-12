Harris Teeter may soon begin selling CBD products

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You will soon be able to buy CBD products at Harris Teeter stores in South Carolina.

Kroger, which owns Harris Teeter, says it will offer a highly curated selection of topical products.

They include lotions, balms, oils and creams infused with hemp derived CBD.

The non-intoxicating cannabis compound promises to relieve everything from pain to anxiety.

Kroger says that for now, it won’t sell any CBD infused groceries.

There is no word yet when the CBD products will be available.

Right now, dozens of local mom-and-pop pharmacies and CBD retailers are selling CBD oils and lotions across the Charleston area as the products become more popular.