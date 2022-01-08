Harris Teeter stores to close early beginning Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Harris Teeter will shorten all store operating hours until further notice beginning Monday, the chain announced on Friday.

All Harris Teeter locations will soon be closing early at 9 p.m. in order to increase restocking and cleaning efforts in their stores.

“We believe that closing early will allow associates to: process ExpressLane orders ahead of time, restock and organize shelves, ensure excellent closing to better prepare for the following day, and make certain our stores are a clean, safe place to work and shop,” the company said in an email to e-VIC customers on January 7th.

With the temporary change in hours, customers are encouraged to shop online using the Harris Teeter ExpressLane.


