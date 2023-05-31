SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- Harris Teeter will offer customers a chance to save on gas this weekend as it celebrates the grand opening of a new fuel center in Summerville.

Between June 2 and June 4, customers can get 40 cents off per gallon at the Sawmill Village Fuel Center located at 604 Bacons Bridge Road. This offer will only be valid for customers using a VIC card.

Normal hours for the fuel center will be 6:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m., but the center’s five gas pumps will be open 24 hours.

Shoppers will be able to save 3 cents per gallon every day when they use a VIC card at the new fuel center.

“At each of its Fuel Centers, Harris Teeter strives to provide customers an excellent experience through high-quality products and great customer service,” a news release states.

Harris Teeter operates more than 60 fuel centers across the country in Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

To find out how you can save on gas at Harris Teeter fuel centers and BP gas stations year-round, click here.