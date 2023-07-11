MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Harris Teeter will host a hiring event on Thursday to fill open retail positions.

“We are excited to hire full-time and part-time associates who are seeking a career with a purpose,” Lauren Furr, Director of Learning and Development & Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, said.

The North Carolina-based grocery store, Harris Teeter, will host an event to hire hundreds of Full-time and part-time employees on Thursday.

The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at all Harris Teeter locations.

Applicants should go to the customer service desk and ask to speak to an interviewer about a position with Harris Teeter.

The team will interview every candidate and discuss job opportunities in that location.

”We are eager to welcome new associates to the Harris Teeter family who will help us live our purpose to enrich lives,” Furr said.