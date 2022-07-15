NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new haunted house attraction is coming to North Charleston in time for the Halloween season.

While we may only be in the middle of summer, organizers for a new haunted house attraction announced Friday that a frightening haunted maze is coming to Holy City Brewing in Park Circle during “spooky season.”

Southern Screams will open for 24 terrifying nights in September and October, providing guests with an immersive journey through the dark halls of Ashley Acres Asylum, according to event organizers.

The haunted attraction will open Friday, September 30, and will operate Wednesday through Sunday nights at the North Charleston brewery.

Guests can purchase general admission and VIP tickets for the house by visiting southernscreams.com. A portion of ticket sales will go to the Charleston Animal Society and other non-profit organizations across the Lowcountry.

“We are so thrilled to be partnering with Holy City Brewing to bring frights and fun to the Lowcountry this fall and can’t wait for our guests to experience our event – INSANE at Holy City Brewing,” said Nate Shoemaker, owner of Southern Screams.

Shoemaker went on to say, “What better way to enjoy the Halloween season with friends and family, than to have some delicious food and drinks at Holy City Brewing and get your pants scared off at our haunted house attraction – all in one place!”

The last night of frights will be on Halloween night, which is Monday, October 31.

Holy City Brewing is located at 1021 Aragon Ave in North Charleston.