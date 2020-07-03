Charleston Waterkeeper reports high levels of bacteria in rivers, creeks ahead of 4th of July weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Do you plan on hitting local waterways this 4th of July weekend? You may want to keep an eye on the water quality. Charleston Waterkeeper is reporting high levels of bacteria in local rivers and creeks, like near The Pitt Street Bridge and Folly Boat Landing.

The organization monitors bacteria levels at 15 of the most frequently used recreational locations around Charleston. It tests the quality of several local tidal creeks and hot spots for activities like swimming and sailing.

Charleston Waterkeeper says afternoon thunderstorms have played a major role in the high levels of bacteria in the local waterways.



The following data shows Charleston Waterkeepers most recent testing results. Results highlighted in red exceed South Carolina’s standard for full body contact recreational activity on the date sampled.

Results highlighted in red include:

The Cove: located by Pitt Street Bridge

Shem Creek

Folly Beach Public Boat Landing

James Island Creek/Ellis Creek: one of James Island’s most loved tidal creeks

Wappoo Cut Boat Ramp: located off Folly Road in West Ashley

Brittlebank Park: located along the lower Ashley River just above the Charleston Memorial Bridges

Charleston Waterkeeper says all data is collected and generated under a DHEC approved Quality Assurance Project Plan. You can learn more by clicking here.