Health experts recommend to get tested for COVID-19 after spending time with family during the holidays

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Health experts suggest getting tested for COVID-19 after spending time with friends and family you do not normally see this holiday season.

The Midland Regional Director for DHEC says testing demand ahead of Thanksgiving was similar to when testing was first available to the public.

State health officials recommend anyone out and about, get tested every month.

“We know there are people who are asymptomatic. Even if you’re not sick, having that information to know if you’re positive so you can avoid spreading it to loved ones,” said Scott Thorpe, Midlands Regional Health Director DHEC.

DHEC continues to offer free testing, along with other organizations and hospitals here in the Lowcountry.

Free COVID-19 testing will be available at Charleston International Airport. You can get tested from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the parking garage Monday, Tuesday and Friday this week.

Results are expected in 24 to 48 hours.