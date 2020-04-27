Healthcare workers thankful for appreciation being shown during COVID-19

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – Today the South Carolina Air National Guard conducted a flyover across the state flying by several South Carolina hospitals in an effort to show support for first responders and health care workers.

The airmen of the 169th fighter wing made their way back from a training mission today. The six-ship formation split into three groups to fly over 66 South Carolina hospitals.

Chief Administrative Officer at Roper Hospital Matthew Desmond says the appreciation being shown is encouraging to the staff at Roper Hospital.

“It’s been great. It’s been something they’ve been looking forward to, a shot in the arm for them giving them a boost of energy as they get through these sometimes challenging days,” said Desmond.

Anthony Jackson, Chief Operating Officer for Roper Saint Francis Health System says the hospital has also received support from the community including donated food and drinks.

“People are focused everyday on making sure patients are taken care of and what a very nice way to show appreciation. It’s nice to look forward to and really celebrate,” said Jackson.

The South Carolina Air National Guard posted to Facebook saying “To all first responders, healthcare workers, and fellow South Carolinians… your citizen airmen from the South Carolina Air National Guard are proud to support and serve with you.”

The airmen also wanted to give patients and families a well deserved morale boost.