Journey to recovery: Local heart patient setting sail on a lifelong dream

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Captain Corbin Delk is sailing through his recovery.

After four open-heart surgeries and a transplant, the 18 -year-old has been in and out of the hospital for years. He spent his time at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital staring out his window, watching the yachts in the Charleston harbor.

“I like boats. It’s just been a dream to be on a boat,” said Delk.

Since he is too old for the Make-A-Wish program, community members rallied to make his wish of captaining a yacht come true.

Family friend, Sydney Pratt, posted on Facebook that she was looking for someone with a yacht who would be willing to take Delk out for a spin. It didn’t take long for her to get a response.

“I’m lucky that I had so many people reach out to me and give all this kind of support. It’s just Charleston at its finest,” said Pratt.

From cookies to food, and t-shirts, the community donated not only treats but also their time for the special day.

“It means so much,” said Delk.

For now, Delk is just living in the moment as he embarks on his lifelong dream.